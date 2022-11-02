Rep. Elissa Slotkin receives endorsement from Liz Cheney

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin received a first of its kind endorsement from across the aisle. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is throwing her support behind Slotkin in the race for District 7.

“It is a tremendous honor to be here and to support my friend Elissa Slotkin," said Cheney during her remarks.

Cheney spoke to a packed house in the gym of East Lansing High School on Tuesday night. Her words were met with multiple standing ovations as the two called for a return to integrity in leadership.

“I hope to the voters in my state and across the country that you will consider voting for someone who you may not always agree with but, who when the doors are shut and no one is looking, guides their decisions based on principal," Slotkin said. "My commitment in front of you all is that I will do everything in my power to be the principled leader that you deserve."

Cheney endorsed Slotkin over her Republican challenger Tom Barrett. This bipartisan endorsement is a first for Cheney, who has been vocal about her opposition to former President Donald Trump and a prominent member of the January 6th committee. Barrett told me in an interview he didn’t want Cheney’s endorsement and is receiving support from a former democratic congresswoman.

"I would not want Liz Cheney's endorsement. I'm proud to be endorsed by Tulsi Gabbard," said Barrett in an interview earlier on Tuesday.

Cheney closed her remarks with a call to defend democracy.

“This is our time of testing– not a single one of us in this room and not a single one of us across this country can be a bystander," Cheney said. "We all must stand and defend this republic.”

We’ll keep watch on the impact of this endorsement in the race with just days before the general election.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook