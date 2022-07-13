Red Cedar Lodge senior living will open in mid-September

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After over a year and a half of construction, the $35 million Red Cedar Lodge luxury senior living facility is almost complete.

From the outside to the inside, everywhere you look in the Red Cedar Lodge has been carefully constructed for the community it hopes to serve.

“We’ve incorporated some MSU green into the building in various places, so you’ll kind of see our love for Sparty around,” said Executive Director Kelly Wriggelsworth.

The facility will have 127 either studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartments, and some apartments will be designated for residents needing memory care.

“We have 16 units that are dedicated to memory care that’s a secured area, and we are really excited to get it up and going," Wriggelsworth said. "There’s nothing quite like it around here.”

Wriggelsworth said the lodge has a lot to offer. From a full service bar, to a bistro and dining room, outdoor seating areas as well as a fitness center, salon and chapel.

“I would best describe it as an all-inclusive hotel,” Wriggelsworth said.

Most of the amenities will be on the fifth floor.

“Most senior living has everything on the first floor, so you walk in there’s the activity room, there's the dining room," Wriggelsworth said. "Here at Red Cedar Lodge you take an elevator and you go up to the fifth floor, everything is literally elevated.”

Wriggelsworth said rent prices start at $4,100 and go up to $5,800.

"That includes all of your meals prepared by an executive chef, there’s also food available to the residents, we also have housekeeping that happens once a week,” Wriggelsworth said.

About 20 percent of the units have a deposit down on them already, so they are actively doing tours and hiring for positions starting at $16 an hour.

“I think that Red Cedar Lodge sets itself apart," Wriggelsworth said. "Of course we have a beautiful building, there’s a lot of beautiful buildings in Lansing, however, once we open our doors it’s going to be a loving, caring environment where we treat our residents like family as well as the people who work there.”

Wriggelsworth said they can't wait to welcome residents to the Red Cedar Lodge family in mid-September. There will also be an ice cream social for tours and getting to know the facility in August. Updates on that even can be found on their Facebook page.

The overall Red Cedar development on the former Red Cedar golf course cost about $256 million. The Gateway Lofts luxury apartments opened early this year, Hooked, a bookstore and coffee shop, opened in April and two hotels, retail stores and restaurants will be coming soon.

