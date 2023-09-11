Recycle old electronics with the Meridian Green Team

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township Green Team is hosting an electronics recycling and coat drive on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chippewa Middle School.

In addition to recycling your unwanted electronics, Meridian Cares will also be accepting new and gently used coats for their annual coat drive.

Accepted Items:



TVs, monitors, computers, laptops, printers & scanners, fax machines, keyboards, computer mice, VCRs, DVRs, DVD players, hard drives, satellite boxes, tablets & E-readers, mobile phones, MP3 players, video game consoles, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, toasters, microwaves, and new and gently used coats



TVs and monitors have a $20 donation each, cash or check payable to Meridian Township.

Consumers Energy customers will also be able to recycle old refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and dehumidifiers by scheduling a drop-off appointment with Consumers Energy. Call 800.977.4995 to make your appointment and then drop off your appliance at the recycling event. Consumers Energy customers recycling old appliances will receive a $15-$50 rebate per appliance.

Non-Accepted Items:



Batteries, smoke detectors, lighting, air conditioners*, dehumidifiers* and other large household appliances. See exceptions above.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can head over to SignUp.com to select their volunteer shift. For questions, contact LeRoy Harvey at 517.853. 4466 or harvey@meridian.mi.us.

