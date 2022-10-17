Raising Cane's first Michigan restaurant opens in East Lansing Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Raising Cane's is ready to open their first Michigan restaurant Tuesday morning in the heart of East Lansing.

Right on the strip of shops on Grand River Avenue and the corner of M.A.C. Avenue, sits the company's first location in the state adding to the over 700 locations they have in the country. They're serving up their award winning chicken fingers and Cane's sauce inside and through a walk-up to-go window.

The official grand opening kicks off Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m., and customers who show up between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. will have a chance to enter their name in a drawing where 20 customers will win free Raising Cane's for a year. The drawing will be held at 9 a.m.

To kick off the festivities, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon and other city leaders will cut the ribbon, and the MSU cheerleaders and dance team will also be here to celebrate some good food along with a check presentation to MSU athletics.

Regional Leader Jennifer Szewc said she was born and raised in Michigan, so it's exciting to finally open a restaurant in her home state.

“I think a lot of our folks in Michigan have had Cane’s in other places, and what better place to have the first restaurant than right across the campus from Michigan State University," Szewc said. "There’s a lot of excitement from all of the students as well as Lansing community, so it was a no brainer. Why not? Michigan is the place to be!”

On Monday, the restaurant held a soft opening for employees, family and invite only and a check presentation to Ele's Place.

Josh Mayfield was one of the people waiting in line for the opening, and he's excited to finally have a location in Michigan.

"I haven't had it in like six years after I moved from Louisiana to Florida then up to here," Mayfield said. "I actually have Crohn's, so I'm very limited on what I can eat so this is one of the only fast food places I can eat, so when I saw it I was like yes."

The new location has over 140 employees, and Szewc said they're excited to serve the MSU community.

"Come out, support them, they have a lot of fun," Szewc said. "They cannot wait to serve you, and just know that our heart is green and white, and we couldn't be more excited to have you for tomorrow."

Raising Cane's will be open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday for your late night chicken cravings.

