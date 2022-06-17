Raising Cane's construction begins in East Lansing, Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Good news for all you chicken finger and cake lovers out there, Raising Cane's is under construction and Nothing Bundt Cakes just opened up.

Raising Cane's has started construction on their new location in downtown East Lansing.

The new chicken restaurant will be off of Grand River Avenue. Construction work includes a complete renovation of the existing space to make room for a new entrance, dining room and pickup window, but there won't be a drive-through window.

The menu includes chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw and their signature Cane's sauce.

The chain currently has over 600 locations globally. The East Lansing spot is anticipated to open sometime this fall.

And if you're looking for some desert to follow those chicken fingers, you can head down the road to Okemos where Nothing Bundt Cakes opened their first mid-Michigan location.

Jerry Yurgo co-owns the Okemos location with his wife, sister and brother-in-law.

Yurgo said they've been working for over a year to get the location up and running and are excited to finally be open.

“Our phones have been ringing, our emails have been going off wanting to do orders in advance," Yurgo said. "We've actually filled some out of our Rochester Bakery. We've brought stuff over we started doing some marketing so yeah, we're hoping to be able to keep up here this first couple of weeks.”

Yurgo said the Okemos location was a passion project for them.

“Particularly for my sister," Yurgo said. "She's an alumni of Michigan State. She's also an alumni of Cooley Law School when it was called Cooley Law School, so she's got a lot of deep roots here.”

From big bundts to small, they offer four sizes, eleven flavors and a gluten free option as well.

“We bake everything from scratch right behind this brown wall behind me," Yurgo said. "Our frosting, our cake, everything's made here, we use all real ingredients.”

And even with construction out front, it's easy to get to a sweet treat inside.

“You can still get to us off Grand River, you can still get to us off Okemos Road," Yurgo said. "Stop by and give us a try. We have small cakes if you don't want to buy a big one, so I would say stop by and give us a try. We’ll be the best cake in town.”

Nothing Bundt Cake is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

