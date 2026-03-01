EAST LANSING, Mich — The Quiet Adventures symposium took place at the MSU Farm Bureau Pavilion in East Lansing, connecting people with resources for kayaking, hiking, camping, and conservation.



More than 100 exhibitors and 30 speakers presented ways to enjoy the outdoors without motors.

Families like the Bobryk's attended to find resources for paddling, bicycling, and hiking.

Organizers say they hope to inspire more people to get outside and protect natural spaces.

For families like the Bobryk's, the event was a chance to get connected with resources to do more outdoors.

"We were itching to get outside and this has always been a yearly event for us."

Quiet Adventures symposium draws outdoor enthusiasts to East Lansing

"Paddling, bicycling, hiking, all your quiet water or quiet adventures is kinda what we're seeking," Chris Bobryk said.

Board member Haley Andrus said the event brings like-minded people together.

"We're hoping to inspire more people to get out the doors, and then more people to enjoy these spaces. We want to bring awareness to how lucky we are to be in these spaces and how imperative it is to protect them," Andrus said.

The Bobryk's say they hope the event inspires their daughter Luci to appreciate the outdoors.

"It really helps us in our pursuits of being outside and just being better people in general," Bobryk said.

Organizers say they plan to hold the event again next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

