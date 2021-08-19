Pumpstock Music Festival returns to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Pumpstock Music Festival is coming back to East Lansing this weekend.

Pumpstock started in 2008 as a monthly concert series in East Lansing's Pump House. Festival host Smitty Smith said it evolved into something more.

“Sometimes you want to have a good old band that doesn’t really fit in that building and plus it’s fun to have a whole bunch of things in a row and get the whole neighborhood together at once as opposed to 40 or 50 at a time so let’s do a festival,” Smith said.

The festival was canceled last year because of COVID and Smith said he's excited to bring it back.

Smitty Smith, 2021. East Lansing's 11th annual Pumpstock Music Festival is this Saturday.

“Oh my gosh it’s beyond exciting," Smith said. "I think for a lot of people who come it’ll be the first live music they’ve seen in a year and a half. It’s among the first live music I will have seen in a year and a half.”

Smith said the festival will have a lot to offer including art kits for kids and musicians from mid-Michigan and beyond.

“It’s the kind of festival where the music is substantial," Smith said. "These are all mostly nationally touring musicians, we have a guy who was nominated for a Grammy award, we have people who have won blues music awards, but the event is very community and family-focused.”

The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bailey Park. Smith said they ask for a $10 donation from adults and children are free.

