Protesters march for Isaiah Kirby days after East Lansing police body cam footage released

EAST LANSING, Mich — About two dozen people marched from East Lansing City Hall to the Hannah Community Center Tuesday, calling for justice for 21-year-old Isaiah Kirby.

WATCH: PROTESTERS MARCH IN EAST LANSING FOR ISAIAH KIRBY DAYS AFTER BODY CAM RELEASE

Protesters march in East Lansing for Isaiah Kirby days after body cam release

Kirby died last month after being shot by East Lansing police, who were responding to a theft that evolved into a stabbing.

Police released video showing Kirby running with a knife toward officers before they fired more than a dozen rounds.

"He should be alive today. I mean whether he's criminally charged or still in the hospital or whatever, he should be alive today," said Kath Edsall, part of the grassroots group Citizens for Justice.

Edsall said the response was disproportionate and questioned whether officers attempted to de-escalate before opening fire.

"The second and third volleys were excessive use of force and he lost his life unnecessarily," said Edsall. "There is no way you can say that within five seconds of shooting there was any attempt at de-escalation."

Marchers then made their way to Tuesday night's city council meeting, speaking during public comment.

"We deserve leaders willing to confront the reality that Black and Brown community members continue to experience policing differently and more dangerously than others," said one person at the podium.

Citizens for Justice demanded numerous changes, including firing Police Chief Jen Brown and an overhaul of use of force policies and de-escalation training.

City council members told the audience they are waiting for Michigan State Police's investigation to play out.

"I hope to gain some answers stemming from the released video," said council member Kelly Ebersole-Singh.

Council member Mark Meadows echoed the call for accountability.

"I agree that everybody who does wrong should be held accountable... that's the objective of the investigation," said Meadows.

After MSP completes its investigation, the East Lansing Police Department says it will conduct its own internal review.

Edsall said the community is pushing for lasting change.

"The same old same old cannot continue here in East Lansing and across the nation."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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