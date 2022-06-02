Principal of East Lansing High School says goodbye after 34 years in the district

Andrew Wells, the beloved principal of East Lansing High School, is retiring after 34 years in the district.

Wells knows the halls of East Lansing High School very well–better than most people. He graduated with the class of 1976, but his journey as a Trojan didn't end there.

"Even back then, East Lansing High School was recognized as one of the best high schools in the area and maybe in the state," Wells said.

After graduating from East Lansing High School, he attended Michigan State University.

Instead of leaving his hometown, his love made him stay. He became the athletic director and eventually the principal of East Lansing High School.

After 34 years, he's saying goodbye, but this wasn't an easy decision.

Wells said, "it's emotional because I've spent so much time in the district working with so many wonderful educators and students."

East Lansing High School is his family.

East Lansing High School teacher Jeff Lyon said, "he's always been supportive of what we're trying to do and finds ways to make it happen."

Students said he makes everyone feel special.

"It's the way he always seems to find you in a crowd...it makes you feel valued," East Lansing High School junior John Bonnell said.

Wells' last day with students is Friday. He says he'll be ready. Without him, East Lansing High School won't be the same.