Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Price is Right Live! returns to the Wharton Center in October

Price is Right Live!
Wharton Center.
The Price is Right Live! returns to the Wharton Center October 23.
Price is Right Live!
Posted at 3:45 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 15:45:25-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Price is Right Live! returns to the Wharton Center's Great Cobb Hall on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Those who attend have the chance to win part of the more than $12 million in cash and prizes being given away.

Randomly selected contestants will play the show's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the Big Wheel and get the chance to play in the final showcase.

Some audiences members will even win prizes from their seats.

Ticket prices start at $44.50 and can be purchased here.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter