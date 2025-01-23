Geese deaths near Williamston pond raise concern among neighbors

Ryan McKillop reached out with concerns after around 20 geese were found dead near a Williamston pond.

The Michigan DNR says that they've collected samples and testing is underway, but results could take time.

Video shows concerns from McKillop, as well as from the DNR.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Williamston Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. One neighbor reached out to me with concerns after she says around 20 geese wound up dead at this pond just this month. And I set out to try and find some answers.

"I pass by this at least once a day," Ryan MacKillop said.

Ryan MacKillop says she first noticed a goose along the side of Grand River Avenue.

"So the DNR gave me the name of a rehaber that would take it," she said.

But in reporting it, she ended up learning about a bigger concern at a nearby pond.

"Michigan Duck Rescue ended up getting involved and coming out here, and they said that it was a very sad scene," she said.

Ryan says she checked it out herself and saw dead geese near the pond. She then returned to the pond and found even more.

When we spoke Wednesday, dead geese were still there. She says while questions remain about what killed the geese, she's concerned about potential health risks like bird flu.

"We have animal tracks out here as well," she said. "It's being found in birds of prey, coyotes, foxes."

"It's certainly not uncommon to find dead wild animals during the winter time," Mitch Marcus said.

Mitch Marcus with the DNR tells me they've taken samples from the dead geese, and testing is underway. He says to rule out bird flu, they'll need time.

"We do a screening here at the MSU VDL, and then the results are confirmed out at the National Vet Services Laboratory," he said.

In terms of removing the remaining geese back at the pond, Marcus says that's the property owner's responsibility. I reached out to Williamston Lakes, the mobile home community surrounding the pond, but did not hear back.

I'll continue to follow this story and will bring you updates as I get them.

