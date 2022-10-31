Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at the Grove Street parking ramp and Linden Street.

At around 4:30 a.m., ELPD and MSU Police heard gunshots coming from the parking ramp.

Upon further investigation, they found a vehicle with four people inside. One person had been shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect has been arrested and no description of the suspect has been given by police.

If you have any information, you're being asked to contact Sgt. Tony Fuller at tfuller@cityofeastlansing.com or call (517) 319-6897.

