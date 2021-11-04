Police identify man and woman shot and killed in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing Police have identified the man and woman that were found dead Saturday night in the 3900 block of Halter Lane in East Lansing as Jamie Antcliff, 44, of Owosso, and William Antcliff, 45, of East Lansing.

Earlier reports said both had been shot. Officials said Thursday that an official cause of death would be released following autopsy reports.

Police are not seeking suspects in the case.

