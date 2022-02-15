Watch
Police: Courier robbed at gunpoint in downtown Okemos

Police Lights
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:11:56-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A courier transporting money was robbed at gunpoint in downtown Okemos this afternoon, Meridian Township police said.

Meridian Township Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Okemos Road near Hamilton Road just before 2 p.m.

The courier had stopped his vehicle near the intersection and was confronted by two men carrying a rifle, police said. The men stole an unknown amount of cash and fled south on Okemos Road in an older model blue SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ed Besonen at (517) 853-4800 or by email at besonen@meridian.mi.us or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

