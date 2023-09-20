Pigeon comes to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you love Pigeon, not the real pigeons, but the childrens book character, than you'll want to check out this series of events in East Lansing.

Stories on the Move is welcoming Pigeon from Mo Willems' books for a series of events.

Kicking off Saturday, Sept. 23 is a part with Pigeon at Wiswasser Park. Those in attendance can hear a story, do crafts, dance and play with Pigeon. This event is free and recommended for ages 3-7 with caregivers, but is open to all ages. The fun kicks off at 3:30 and lasts until 5.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, take flight with Pigeon. Attendees can enjoy interactive storytelling, dancing, expressive movement, aerial yoga and playtime with Pigeon. This class will be at Peoples Yoga Studio from 2 to 3:15. The class is $35 to participate and registration can be done here.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Pigeon will be back at the 4-H Gardens for a more laid back setting. Children and families can relax and interact with Pigeon on their own time. No stories, crafts or games are planed. This event is free from 3:30 to 5.

