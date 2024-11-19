Person of interest identified in East Lansing double homicide case involving a body found in a freezer

EAST LANSING, Mich — (WSYM) - The East Lansing Police Department has identified a person of interest in the double homicide case that involved human remains found in a freezer in early November.

On Thursday, November 7th, ELPD was requested to the 1500 block of Wintercrest St. for a 'suspicious situation'.

ELPD officers searched the home and found the human remains of two people inside a freezer.

During the investigation, it was determined that a homicide had occurred.

East Lansing Police say they have identified a person of interest, however, the person of interest is dead.

The processing of evidence and identification of the victims is ongoing.

If you have any information you are being asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department.

All tips should be directed to Detective Sgt. Nicole Mitchell at (517) 319-6876 or Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842.

