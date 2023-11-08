PASS OR FAIL: Results from the three East Lansing ballot proposals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Voters in East Lansing chose yes or no on three proposals and only one passed.

The first proposal would have changed the swearing in date for council members to January. This proposal failed with 60.58 percent of the votes saying no. The swearing in date will remain the Tuesday after election day.

The second proposal which would have changed the number of council members from five to seven for the 2025 election also failed with 51.7 percent of the votes as no.

The third proposal passed with 52.48 percent of yes votes. This proposal supports ranked choice voting and special elections if a council seat is vacant. However, state law currently prohibits both of these so it's unclear when this will go into effect, if ever.

