Park Lake Creamery is a go-to spot for many this summer

BATH TWP., Mich. — Tucked away in a corner near Park Lake Beach in Bath Twp. sits an ice cream shop.

“It’s a destination you don’t drive by by accident,” said co-owner Konny Zsigo.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Workers scoop ice cream for customers lined up outside.

Park Lake Creamery is run by husband and wife Konny and Nikki Zsigo. On warm days like today, they're hard at work scooping ice cream and making slushies for customers like Jordan Dow who haven't traveled out of town for the weekend.

“I just came to get some delicious ice cream," Dow said. "I live right down the road so I love coming here.”

Konny said business has been steady this summer.

“I think people are just really excited to get out again, you know," Konny said. "They’ve been cooped up for a long time and going to an ice cream shop and just hanging out by the water is just been one of those things they missed doing.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Nikki Zsigo said one thing they added during the pandemic was outdoor seating.

While things slowed down during the pandemic, they took time to add some things they didn't have before.

“We have added some seating space that we didn’t normally have," Nikki said. "We added some additional seating so it gives people the chance to spread out and take their mask off and enjoy summer.”

They also brought some things back.

“We have our homemade slushies back," Nikki said. "We got apple cider slushies and the lemonade slushie and we can do strawberry lemonade, raspberry lemonade, it’s super refreshing and we put ice cream in it.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Nikki Zsigo said they brought back their apple cider and lemonade slushies and can make any flavor because they're mixed with ice cream.

With summer being halfway over, Konny said he's getting ready for their next busy season.

“For me, I’m hard at work making chocolates for Christmas already," Konny said. "Working on fancy new flavors and nicer decorations and all kinds of really interesting textures and tastes.”

As for their ice cream, Nikki said there isn't just one bestseller and it depends on who you ask, but they do have a favorite they enjoy making.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Nikki said one thing they enjoy making the most is banana splits.

“The banana split," Nikki said. "To do a banana split is exciting for us in the shop because you do get the wow factor because it’s big and it’s decorated.”

Dowl said she has a favorite that keeps her coming back.

“I got peanut butter with a hot fudge chocolate sauce to put on top,” she said.

While others have spent their summers traveling the Zsigos have been hard at work, but summer isn't over, yet.

“Maybe one day we’ll slip something in there," Nikki said. "Take a break for ourselves. Maybe one week.”

Park Lake Creamery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 8.

