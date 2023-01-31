Parents voice safety concerns at East Lansing High School, district unveils draft safety plan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ahead of a special East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, parents stood outside East Lansing High School with signs demanding change from the board.

These protests come after the high school was locked down twice last week, and the week before, a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight after a basketball game in a parking lot.

"I just feel like we have to keep letting the school board know that we are not letting up that until our students and our teachers feel safe. We are still going to be out here encouraging change, because there has not been a single change put into action yet," Iris Zink, one of the parent's protesting outside the school, said. "The school has been Columbine waiting to happen for a long time."

The special meeting was held in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m., and parent's did not hold back their concerns.

"I got most of my information from my son, who is very uncomfortable going to school and that makes me as a parent uncomfortable about sending him," one parent said.

School district officials announced at the meeting a draft of a safety plan for the high school that included short-term and long-term enhancements in security. Some of the immediate enhancements included only allowing students to enter the school through one door and beefing up supervision at sporting events and in hallways.

The long-term goals included working with local organizations to create mentorship programs to help prevent violence from happening. The district will finalize the plan after hearing from parents and students in the coming weeks.

