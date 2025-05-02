Outdoor fun is coming with the Grand reopening of Albert EL Fresco

EAST LANSING, Mich — Our East Lansing neighbors may have to take some detours starting Monday, as parts of Albert Avenue are closing May 5 to prepare for the reopening of Albert EL Fresco.

The space is located along Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Grove Street in downtown East Lansing.

Neighbors are invited to attend the grand reopening of the seasonal pedestrian-friendly public space on Thursday, May 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The special evening will feature a variety of games and activities, including ping pong, cornhole, giant Chess and an inflatable football game.

It will also feature live music from The Dangling Participles, a Lansing-area indie folk band, from 5:30-7 p.m. and the Andrew Brown Sound, a group of Michigan State University jazz students, from 7-8:30 p.m.

The reopening will also feature the launch of new Downtown East Lansing giveaways and games, crafts and branded merchandise from the East Lansing Public Library.

During the summer, community members will continue to be able to enjoy the area’s outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, hammocks, shade amenities, games and more.

Check here For more information and to stay up to date with the latest announcements about Albert EL Fresco.

All downtown parking facilities remain open during Albert EL Fresco. Check here for a live view of available spaces.

