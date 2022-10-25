Okemos teen's bakery continues to thrive after 2 years in business

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Inside of an Okemos home, 18-year-old Dominic Blatnik is busy making sweet treats.

In 2020, Dominic started his own business called Baked Goods by Dominic, but to the blooming bakery, there’s more than meets the eye.

Dominic has autism, epilepsy, ADHA and anxiety disorder, but he doesn’t let his disabilities stop him from focusing on baking.

“He is focused when doing each cupcake,” his mom Cathy Blatnik said. “It probably takes him around 30 seconds to do each one.”

Baked Goods by Dominic has taken over 300 orders, and the business currently has around 25 recipes.

“Any organization you can think of, we’ve probably delivered to them,” Cathy said.

Right now, Dominic is running his business out of his home kitchen, but his mom Cathy hopes to expand the business to a storefront and hire people with disabilities to work there.

“I hope to have it in a few years, no more than five,” Cathy said.

Until then, Dominic is content with baking in his kitchen.

“I love to bake!” he said.

