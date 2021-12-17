Okemos schools narrows mascot search to four options

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Public Schools has narrowed down its choices for a new mascot.

The district announced Friday that they're now down to four options: grizzlies, wolves, owls and eagles.

The original ten suggestions came from the Okemos community and school alumni by way of a community survey. They were then sorted through and narrowed down by the student mascot committee.

That committee includes students grades 3 to 12. The next step is for them to rank their choices before a final vote begins on Jan. 5. Then, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board on Jan. 24.

