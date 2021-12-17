Watch
NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos

Actions

Okemos schools narrows mascot search to four options

items.[0].image.alt
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Okemos Board of Education Administration Center.
Okemos Board of Education Center
Posted at 12:09 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:46:18-05

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Public Schools has narrowed down its choices for a new mascot.

The district announced Friday that they're now down to four options: grizzlies, wolves, owls and eagles.

The original ten suggestions came from the Okemos community and school alumni by way of a community survey. They were then sorted through and narrowed down by the student mascot committee.

That committee includes students grades 3 to 12. The next step is for them to rank their choices before a final vote begins on Jan. 5. Then, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board on Jan. 24.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter