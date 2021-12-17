Okemos schools narrows mascot search to four options

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Public Schools has narrowed down its choices for a new mascot.
The district announced Friday that they're now down to four options: grizzlies, wolves, owls and eagles.
The original ten suggestions came from the Okemos community and school alumni by way of a community survey. They were then sorted through and narrowed down by the student mascot committee.
That committee includes students grades 3 to 12. The next step is for them to rank their choices before a final vote begins on Jan. 5. Then, the committee will make a recommendation to the school board on Jan. 24.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.