Okemos schools face budget cuts as district addresses nearly $1 million deficit

EAST LANSING, Mich — Okemos schools may cut resources as leaders discuss potential reductions to address a nearly $1 million budget shortfall.

WATCH: OKEMOS BOARD CONSIDERS CUTTING FOUR STUDENT SUPPORT POSITIONS TO ADDRESS DEFICIT

Okemos board considers cutting four student support positions to address deficit

The discussions unfolded at Monday night's school board meeting, where parents urged the district not to cut programs they consider essential to students.

Emily Katz and her daughter Allie attended the meeting to support Okemos High School's choir group and ensure it stays. Katz' daughter is part of the group.

"I like the way that it can bring people together and how it can get across a message in ways that other things can't," Allie said.

Parents requested the district preserve early childhood programs and other offerings.

"I kindly request that you keep the 0-2 program running," one parent said.

"I urge you to reconsider the cuts to the early childhood programs in Edgewood," another parent said.

Entering the last school year, Okemos leaders projected a $556,000 surplus. The school now projects a $976,000 deficit entering next school year.

The district projects $1.2 million in revenue last school year to be offset by higher costs.

Okemos reportedly spent $642,000 more on operations and maintenance and nearly $700,000 more on elementary and middle school instruction, including higher wages across the board.

The deficit reduced the school's savings account, which is projected to be around $8 million, or about 11% of the school's operating fund.

The school board proposes $1.1 million in reduction costs, including eliminating four positions through the multi-tiered system of support programs, or MTSS. The program's coaches aim to identify struggling students and help them not fall behind.

One former educator said the program is crucial.

"For many students this is the difference between struggling and silence and be seen, supported, and successful," she said.

Katz said programs like choir are essential for student growth outside the classroom, adding she's concerned about the school's current financial situation.

"It makes me a little worried," Katz said.

Monday's meeting kicked off budget discussions, so there was no vote. The new fiscal year begins July 1, giving the board the rest of the month to approve the 2026-27 school budget.

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