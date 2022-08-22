Okemos Road construction continues, drivers can't turn left at Mount Hope Avenue for 10 days

OKEMOS, Mich. — Starting Monday, drivers in Meridian Township won't be able to turn left at the Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue intersection.

This is part of the Okemos Road bridge project and crews will be working on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Because people won't be able to turn left, those leaving Okemos Central Montessori won't be able to go straight on Mount Hope Road and will need to leave from the south entrance/exit on Okemos Road across from Shawnee Trail.

People driving north will not be impacted until this project is finished. Then, crews will shift to the north side.

This portion of the project is expected to take 10 days and be completed by Labor Day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook