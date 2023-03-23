Okemos Road bridge now reopen

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Okemos Road Bridge is now reopen in all directions.

The project began in early 2022 and faced many delays in constructions due to other upgrades, weather delays, concrete shortages and other issues.

Okemos Road once had two bridges, one for traffic going in each direction, but this $8.75 million project replaced those with one five lane bridge.

Mount Hope Road also underwent reconstruction, with new traffic signals and sidewalk construction.

Although the bridge is open, there will be intermittent outer lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 7 to finish work on manholes and sidewalks.

