Okemos' Red Haven restaurant to close and reopen with slightly different name and dining experience

OKEMOS, Mich. — A farm to table restaurant in Okemos is closing down later this month but the owners say they have something else in the works.

“Its been a pretty tough couple of years for the restaurant industry. We’ve been trying to figure out for a while how to make Red Haven work in this wild world we’ve been in the past few years,” said co-owner, Nina Santucci.

Red Haven restaurant has been around for nearly 10 years but the owners say business as usual is coming to an end because of challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Rising food costs and staffing challenges are part of the reason for the owners’ decision to close the restaurant and try out something different.

“We found in the past year one of the things that has been most successful for us is private dinners, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, weddings, things like that. This is where the space lends itself nicely and for us allows us to be better prepared,” said Santucci.

What they're now calling Red Haven 2.0 will open this fall offering a more tailored dining experience under a slightly different name.

Santucci says they will probably invest between $20,000- $30,000 to transform the space and look to re-open in September under the new model.

Red Haven plans to have a special ticketed dinner for their final weekend. Tickets for that are on sale now.

Red Haven's last day of business is June 18th.

