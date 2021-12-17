Watch
Okemos narrows down mascot choices to four

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Okemos High School
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:00:49-05

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Public Schools has narrowed down it's ten mascot choices to four.

The remaining possibilities are:

  • Grizzlies
  • Wolves
  • Owls
  • Eagles

The ten choices were suggested by the Okemos community and alumni in a community survey which were sorted through by the student mascot committee.

Third through twelfth grade students will vote for their favorites, ranking the four choices from their first pick to their last.

Voting will be open until Jan. 5. The student mascot committee will go through the rankings and make a recommendation to the school board on Jan. 24.

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

