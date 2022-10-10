Okemos marching band hopes to "pack the stands" for one last performance

OKEMOS, Mich. — When Okemos High School senior Vincent Zheng heard his schools varsity football season was canceled, it came as a bit of a shock.

“There was a lot of speculation, and a lot of just stuff being said, and we didn't really know if it was true,” Zheng said. “I think it is best for the team and best for our school that we do that they did discontinue our varsity season.”

Like the rest of the marching band whose season was now cut short, Sophia Jildeh was disappointed.

“Marching band is nice, but it's nice to get honored at the end of the season,” Jildeh said.

Seniors like Jildeh and Zheng already gave up two years of performing.

“COVID hit and we basically just went home and that was horrible," Zheng said. "I mean, online band class is just not something that really anybody should be put through.”

So band director Mark Stice, wasn't going to make it a third.

"I know that it was it was a very disappointing bit of news to find out,” Stice said. “They want to perform, that's why they're here, you know, they want to be in front of a crowd.”

So he flipped the lights back on, called them back to the field for a pep talk and got to work on one last performance.

“It shows that we are getting honored and we were appreciated,” Jildeh said.

“I'm just really grateful that we still have one last opportunity to do what we want to do,” Zheng said,

The seniors are grateful to have another opportunity to perform.

"Mr. Stice, has really just taught us to like, not take anything for granted and be thankful for all the stuff that we are able to do,” Jildeh said.

Learning to savor every second they can get because high school is like band; marked in time.

“There's always something about putting on the uniform one last time, stepping on the field one last time," Stic said. “I always tell the seniors is the beginning of their lasts."

So why not walk to the beat and take to the field one more time.

There's only one, Okemos High School Marching Band in 2022," Stice said. “To make this, you know, final exclamation point, at the end of the season, something special, I think, is what the seniors are really looking forward to.”

The band will perform one last time this season at their Pack the Stands event with the eighth graders on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The performance is free and they all hope the stands will be backed with music lovers.

