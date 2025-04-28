Okemos man, 80, dies in weekend I-96 crash

EAST LANSING, Mich — One person is dead and multiple were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-96, near the 59 mile marker Saturday evening.

It all happened around 6:30 pm. Michigan State police said traffic was stopped in a construction zone when a semi failed to stop, resulting in 8 vehicles being struck.

Authorities said several people were taken to the hospital and an 80 year old man from Okemos was killed in the crash.

MSP police are reminding drivers, that when you see organs barrels to slow down.

