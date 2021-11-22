Okemos grocery store is putting the 'giving' in Thanksgiving

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tom's Food Center in Okemos is putting the giving in Thanksgiving with the help of organizations like the Haslett Food Bank and the Zonta Club of East Lansing.

Sunday morning around 20 Zonta of East Lansing members put together enough Thanksgiving baskets at Tom's Food Center to feed 15 families.

Each year, Zonta of East Lansing chooses a nonprofit organization to receive the baskets. This year, it's the Siren Eaton Shelter in Charlotte for abused women and homeless families.

"Depending upon the size of the family, they get one box per family, but the larger families get two," Zonta of East Lansing president Dawn Pysarchik said. "Every penny of the money that we raise goes to projects like this and then we turn to Tom's."

Zonta of East Lansing and Tom's Food Center have been partnering for this project for a decade.

"What normally happens is they send me a list and basically we just go ahead and order all the product for them," store manager Mark White said.

The boxes include Thanksgiving dinner, and then some.

"It's a great partnership and it's great that Tom's Food Center can be part of it," White said.

"It's a really important project to us because it's one way we can tangibly give back to the community," Pysarchik said. "We're only one of the projects that Tom's supports. They do a lot of community outreach and other projects that deal with food and otherwise money, so they're a great partnr with the community, not just with Zonta.

The Thanksgiving baskets were delivered to the Siren Eaton Shelter this afternoon.

Tom's Food Center is still selling $10 to $20 bags of food to be donated to the Haslett Food Bank.

