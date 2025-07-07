Okemos entertainment venue offers monthly sensory friendly hours for those with sensitivities

EAST LANSING, Mich. — High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos is making fun more accessible with monthly sensory friendly hours for those with sensory sensitivities.

I visited High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos where they believe fun should be accessible to everyone.

"It means a lot to me," said Jasmine Bolton, sales attractions manager at High Caliber.

The venue holds sensory friendly hours every month. With the lights on and music off, it's a more inclusive environment for those with sensory sensitivities.

"Our general manager - the one who put sensory Sundays together, does have a child who is disabled so that's kind of where the idea came from," Bolton said.

Bolton told me that they also have sensory friendly kits available to borrow, and that they even book events that are completely sensory friendly.

"It's important to have spaces for kids who do have sensory needs to be able to go and experience stuff when they normally wouldn't be able to," Bolton said.

The sensory friendly hours are held the first Sunday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

