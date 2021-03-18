Okemos 16-year-old started baking early. Now it's his business.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dominic Blatnik from Okemos has gotten an early start on entrepreneurship.

Back in November, the 16-year-old took his passion for baking and started his own business, Baked Goods by Dominic.

Dominick started baking at a young age.

“Dominic seemed to have taken a real interest in baking, he learned how to crack an egg at 6 or 7 years old,” said his mom, Cathy Blatnik.

Cathy is typically right by her son’s side in their kitchen as he bakes up the delicious orders. She said the business came together after Dominic’s speech therapist started focusing on life skills goals with him.

“We started working with the speech therapist back in June and she made the connection of when you bake something, you get paid for it,” Cathy said.

Dominic has autism, ADHD, anxiety disorder and epilepsy, but that doesn't get in the way of him whipping up his favorite sweets.

“I like to make snicker-doodles,” Dominic said. “I like to bake because it’s fun.”

As of right now, the mother and son duo is operating out of their kitchen, but they have big plans for the future.

“My ultimate goal would be to have a store, like a store front, but only hire individuals with special needs,” Cathy said.

“I will continue to work hard and support my business,” Dominic said. “My goal is to provide good products baked with care and love.”

