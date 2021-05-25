'Not erasing our past, but increasing our understanding'; 'Chieftain' name will change

OKEMOS, Mich. — After months of consideration, the Okemos School Board voted unanimously to change the 'Chieftain' name.

The district removed all Native American images from memorabilia in 2011, but the name stayed.

After the vote tonight, the name is expected to be phased out by September of 2023.

A mascot committee made up of students, alumni, school staff and Native Americans along with Superintendent John Hood submitted formal recommendations to change the name prior to Monday night's meeting.

Hood said this decision isn't wiping away the school's past but hopes this will create unity for the district.

“We can continue our lens of honoring Native Americans in a way their voices say they want to be honored, educating our community and increasing their understanding of the why of the journey over time, not placing blame on the past, not erasing our past, but increasing our understanding of the journey so we can make that a teachable moment now and into the future of our students,” Hood said.

The decision will come with a financial impact. The exact cost has not yet been determined, but estimates show costs to be around $400,000.

New name recommendations have not yet been released.

