"Not another bomb" rally takes place in East Lansing

The Rally took place in East Lansing at the corner of Albert St and M.A.C Ave.

Organizers hoped to send a message to the Democratic National Convention taking starting Monday in Chicago.

Watch the video above to see the Rally

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The rally focused on advocating for an arms embargo and a cease fire in Gaza.

After multiple speakers took the stage, they walked the streets of east Lansing with flags and signs.

Organizers for the rally say this was one of 84 that took place across the nation, demanding quote "not another bomb"

"We feel betrayed by the people we elected to office, they have to either make a pledge now on nations that are engaging in genocide or face the consequences in November."

The Democratic National Convention starts Monday in Chicago.

In East Lansing, I’m Will Lemmink FOX 47 News.

