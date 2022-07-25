Northern Tier Trail relocation project to begin this week in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Northern Tier Trail relocation project will begin this week in East Lansing.

The project involves removing and relocating a section of the trail between the East Lansing Soccer Complex and Abbey Road bridge. The project's goal is to increase user safety by moving the trail in that area away from the Sanderson Drain.

The project is expected to begin by the middle of this week and could be complete as early as Friday, Aug. 19, weather permitting.

While construction is underway, that section of the trail will be closed. Trail users will be detoured around the project site and are encouraged to pay attention to the barricades and signs in place.

Funding for this improvement project has been provided by the Ingham County trails and parks millage.

