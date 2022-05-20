Nonprofit is looking for help building beds for kids

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace is meeting at Lake Lansing Park South on Saturday to build 50 beds for children, and they're still looking for volunteers.

“If anybody wants to come out and help and learn what we do, it's going to be a great day,” said Jarrod Olsen, the MI-Lansing chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “It's not going to be a terribly long day. We're going to start registration right at 8 a.m. We'll be firing up our tools at 9 a.m.”

Olsen said tool experience isn’t needed and they will teach volunteers the tools they choose to use. He believes they should be done by noon.

The 50 beds will then be delivered to 50 kids in the area between the ages three and 17. All of them applied through the organization's website.

“We've had a waiting list as high as five 600 kids, you know, we get one or two applications every day,” Olsen said.

Olsen said this is great for the entire family. All volunteers have to do is sign up here to register and show up tomorrow before 9 a.m. to join the build-a-bed project.

