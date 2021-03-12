No lines allowed outside East Lansing bars for St. Patrick's Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In a normal year, people would be lining up down the sidewalks in East Lansing on Saint Patrick's Day, waiting to get into a bar.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a measure that outlaws lines for the holiday.

“We just put the rule in place to make sure that we kind of have all our ducks in a row ahead of what’s usually a really busy day in East Lansing,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

The temporary order prohibits lines outside of bars and requires people to make reservations to go inside.

Mikayla Temple Harpers in East Lansing has a sign telling people they can't form a line outside.

“It’s just something they can use to advise people that are gathering out in line and say ‘Hey, why don’t you wait in your car until your reservation is up?’ or ‘I’m sorry. We’re on a reservation only right now and we’re not doing a line outside,’” Stephens said.

The measure goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 17 and runs until 2 a.m. March 18.

Michigan State University students like Alexandre Greer and Raymond Johnson think it's a good rule to have in place.

“It’s not good to just be standing there because there’s a lot of socializing that goes on outside," Johnson said. "So, that’s where it would spread.”

Greer said they won't be celebrating at bars this year because of what they saw happen last summer.

“I definitely watched a lot of people get sick,” Greer said.

So, they'll be sitting Saint Patrick's Day out this year.

“Staying quarantined and not really doing anything,” Johnson said.

Mikayla Temple Dublin is another popular bar in East Lansing, but no lines will be allowed outside.

Those who violate this new measure could receive a fine, but Stephens said he hopes that won't be necessary.

“It’s a $25 ticket, but I don’t imagine we’re going to be issuing tickets over this,” Stephens said.

Those who do choose to go out for Saint Patrick's Day are reminded that masks are required in East Lansing and to practice social distancing with different households.

