New mural goes up in East Lansing, how you can win a prize

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new mural in downtown East Lansing was installed this week, and community members can win a prize when it's shared on social media.

The new exhibit titled What East Lansing Means to Me features three panels containing over 400 hand-painted ceramic tiles. Many of the tiles were painted during the East Lansing Art Festival in 2021 in collaboration with the East Lansing Public Library.

The centerpiece of each panel showcases some favorite places in the community created last school year by AP art students Ev Holbrook and Ayla Schnepp at East Lansing High School.

The tile art mural exhibit is displayed on the Charles Street-side of the Jackson National Life building, 325 E. Grand River Ave.

Community members who post a photo on social media with the tile they made,or a favorite tile in the mural will be entered in a drawing to win one of two $25 Downtown East Lansing gift cards. Submissions must be made by Aug. 24 and tag “Downtown East Lansing” on Facebook or @DowntownEastLansing on Instagram.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook