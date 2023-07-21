New MSUFCU in downtown East Lansing officially open

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The new downtown location for MSU Federal Credit Union off of Abbot Road is officially open after a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

“Today, we're celebrating the grand opening of our building in downtown East Lansing on Abbot Road,” said MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes.

East Lansing leaders like Mayor Ron Bacon were excited about the official opening.

“We're excited as the city of East Lansing to participate and just be a part of the day,” Bacon said.

The new seven-story, 82,822 square foot building is home to the credit union on the first floor along with community spaces on the top floors. Clobes said she hopes this building will be used for much more.

“We have a community space for community events and programs," Clobes said. "On the floors above us, we have a variety of different office activities. So, some places are at leased to community businesses. Some we'll be using for some of our business work to happen here in downtown East Lansing.”

The project started before the pandemic but ran into construction delays prolonging the opening. Clobes said seeing it open and ready to welcome people inside is exciting.

“I love a day when we get to celebrate the community, our work with the community and see everyone come out and be a part of this type of experience," Clobes said. "It's just really heartwarming to have all the community come together.”

Bacon said this will be a great addition to the downtown East Lansing community.

“I think it really fits with our theme of of just vibrancy and having day, night, anytime activities going on down here, and MSUFCU is committed to just being a great partner, having great spaces for their employees and the community to spend time together,” Bacon said.

Especially as the city works to continue growing.

“If you're watching closely, we have a lot of projects and things under consideration for the downtown," Bacon said. "We're growing rapidly. The landscapes changing, and we're just excited to be a part of that.”

