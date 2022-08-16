New construction project in Meridian Twp. will close southbound Okemos Road

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township has another road construction project starting this week that may affect your commute.

Southbound Okemos Road between Haslett and Lake Lansing roads will be closed starting Wednesday for the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority to build out water mains and build more capacity for the township's water system.

The most disruptive part of construction will take place in early November, when Lake Lansing Road will be closed for a few weeks causing traffic to detour to Marsh or Park Lake roads.

Northbound traffic will remain open during construction.

Phase two of this project will happen next year on Okemos Road between Haslett Road and the Inter-Urban Pathway.

The road is expected to remain closed until mid-November.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook