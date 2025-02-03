Neighbors celebrate Chinese New Year at Meridian Mall, embracing the Year of the Wood Snake

Neighbors gathered at the Meridian Mall on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with performances and cultural activities hosted by the Greater Lansing Chinese Association.

The Year of the Wood Snake symbolizes renewal and regrowth, making it an ideal time to start a business and reconnect with old friends.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The event featured singing and dancing performances as well as activities for neighbors to learn and enjoy Chinese culture.

“It’s for the community to get together to celebrate Lunar Chinese New Year, It’s for the culture, we are American Chinese and try to cultivate change and learn from each other,” said Linda Lin, President, Greater Lansing Chinese Association.

And this year is the year of the wood snake and organizers told me what this means.

“Wood snakes are fantastic for renewal and regrowth so if you're planning on opening a business, this is the year to do it. It's also a great time to renew friendships, so, reach out to those friends and family you haven't spoken to in a while,” said Elyse Ribbons, Vice President, Greater Lansing Chinese Association.

Celebrations for Chinese New Year will last until February 12th.

