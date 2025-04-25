Neighbor shares how Medicaid helped her recover as program faces potential cuts

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) visited a nursing rehab facility in Okemos on Thursday

Sen. Slotkin warned about the dangers of potential cuts to Medicaid as Republicans in Washington get set to release a plan to slash $1.5 trillion

Video shows Slotkin speaking at a press conference and one resident sharing how the program helped her recover from COVID-19

OKEMOS, Mich. — Three years ago, Frieda Newbacher contracted COVID-19 and spent a week in the hospital, thinking she wouldn't survive.

"I said my goodbyes to [my family]," Newbacher said. "I told them that I love them."

Newbacher slowly recovered, but the illness took a toll on her physically.

"I got better, but I could not raise my arms at all. I could not use my legs at all," Newbacher recalled.

But with time spent at Medilodge of Okemos, Newbacher saw new life.

"The rehab center did marvelous things. I can now raise my arms. I can use my hands," Newbacher said.

Newbacher says it was all thanks to the care provided by Medicaid. The federal program provides near-free health insurance for millions of Americans who are low to no income, or who live with a disability.

About 2.5 million people in Michigan are enrolled in Medicaid.

"I could not exist without that care," Newbacher said.

Newbacher calls Medilodge of Okemos her home. It's also where U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) paid a visit on Thursday to tour the facility and speak to residents and healthcare workers about potential cuts to Medicaid.

Slotkin asked them to pay attention and stay alert to any changes on the program.

"In the next eight to 10 weeks, we will know exactly what is being proposed. We need to hear from people," Slotkin said. "[So] when those bills are published... we can understand what our community wants and what our community needs."

Slotkin's visit comes nearly two weeks after House Republicans passed a budget framework plan calling for $1.5 trillion in cuts.

Analysis from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office reveals that those cuts are only possible if lawmakers slash funding to Medicaid.

In late February, President Donald Trump spoke about Medicaid, saying 'We're not going to touch it.'

Shelly Berryman, vice president of operations at Medilodge, says the facility relies on Medicaid not just for care but to pay for staffing and equipment.

"These cuts could result in facilities closing doors, especially in rural areas," Berryman said. "This could result in hospitals filling up... and even more people dying."

Newbacher isn't taking her recovery for granted these days as she spends time creating squared art pieces that fellow residents hang from their doors.

To Newbacher, Medicaid isn't just a source for help.

It's literally life or death.

"Without the government's help, I would not last more than a week without this care," Newbacher said.

