Muslim voters in East Lansing leaning to third-party candidate Jill Stein

Data from a recent survey shows Michigan Muslim voters prefer a third-candidate in the presidential election

Dr. Jill Stein is the Green Party candidate for the third time this November

Video shows local Muslim voters explaining why they'd choose Stein over Donald Trump or Kamala Harris

Findings from a survey this month reveal that Muslim voters in Michigan prefer a third-party candidate for president instead of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

The Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) conducted a survey in August that revealed Harris, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the Republican nominee, both trail Green Party candidate Jill Stein in Michigan.

Stein came in with 40% support from Michigan's Muslim voters, while Trump received 18% and Harris got 12% according to the CAIR survey released September 9.

Michigan State senior Omar Mahmoud, a Palestinian, said he's voting for Stein and believes she's the best candidate for Muslim voters in our neighborhood.

"She's not going to balance both ways and saying we care about Palestinians but then also say that Israel has a right to defend itself when it's committing a genocide," Mahmoud said.

East Lansing resident Ahmed El-Sanhouri says he still has more to learn about Stein but is adamant that he'll vote for a third-party candidate that supports his view on the violence in Gaza.

"Your money is being paid to finance that and fund that. It's not a good feeling," El-Sanhouri said.

Mahmoud believes the growing Muslim population will be hard to ignore in this election and future elections. Mahmoud says the voting bloc is very important for candidates to consider.

"Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world," Mahmoud said. "If you don't have the Muslim vote on your side, you're missing out on a lot and you're going to have a very tough time winning the presidency."

