Musical performance of "Songs From the Deep" to communication between different species

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's Broad Art Museum will virtually host the world's premiere musical performance of "Songs From the Deep" on Friday, May 14 from 7-8"30 P.M.

Artists Jenny Kendler and Andrew Bearnot will join MSU's Assistant Professor in the College of Music Lyn Goeringer and Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology David Rothenberg.

"Song From the Deep" explores communication between humans and other species through music.

“This program underscores the power of interdisciplinary research and collaboration, especially in its capacity to stir wonder, curiosity, and engagement with the world around us,” said Steven L. Bridges, MSU Broad senior curator and director of curatorial affairs. “I am grateful to all of the artists involved for their contributions to what will be a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience. How might the world be different if we were to more regularly sing with whales?”

Inspiration comes from the sonic sculptures, Whale Bells, currently on view at the MSU Broad. The sculptures were inspired by humpback whale songs and the handblown glass bell are fossilized ear bones from an ancient species related to modern humpbacks. Whale Bells and recordings of the performances will become part of the museum's permanent collection.

"The opportunity to work with Lyn Goeringer, from MSU's College of Music, on a musical composition for our sonic sculptural work is the kind of collaboration artists dream about,” said artist Jenny Kendler. “The special relationship between the museum and the university, and the curatorial team's openness to cross-disciplinary work, really allows artists to expand their practices in unique and generative ways.”

Discussion between the artists and composers will be tied in with the musical performances. Attendees will also be invited to engage in conversation.

“We're also very pleased to share that Whale Bells, alongside Lyn's score and performance, will become part of the museum's permanent collection,” said Kendler.

“Songs From the Deep” is a free public event, and advanced registration is required. Learn more at broadmuseum.msu.edu.

