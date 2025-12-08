MSU Union hosts Winter Arts and Crafts Show

The MSU Union transformed into a holiday shopping destination over the weekend, hosting the annual Winter Arts and Crafts Show that brought more than 100 local vendors under one roof.

An estimated 8,000 neighbors came to browse the local vendors during the event. The union was busy with more than just students studying for finals as neighbors explored handmade goods and holiday gifts.

One of the vendors was Jeni Stratton, who sold handmade jewelry through her Grand Rapids-based small business. She emphasized the importance of shopping local during the holiday season.

"It's really important to shop local because it helps out your community, it gets you connecting with other people. I meet new customers and I have become friends with people and it's just great to have that interaction," Stratton said.

Vendors will return to the MSU Union next May for the spring craft show, giving shoppers another opportunity to support local artists.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

