MSU Students, rabbi react to Middle East ceasefire deal with skepticism and hope

EAST LANSING, Mich — A ceasefire deal in Gaza brought a mix of hope and skepticism to Michigan State University students and a rabbi in East Lansing.



President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

The agreement came two years to the day the Gaza-Israel conflict began.

Students were cautious about the deal while a rabbi hopes it can bring peace

"The agreement might be there and the plan might be there but we will believe it once it actually happens," said Nasim Bargouthi, an MSU senior who's Palestinian.

The 20-step plan promises the return of hostages from Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. For MSU junior Jenna Aly, the potential end of the conflict raises concerns about rebuilding efforts.

"If this really were to be the end of the Israeli colonization, Palestine quite literally has to build from nothing," said Aly.

Bargouthi says while the deal represents progress, it fails to hold Israel accountable for its role in the war as more nations recognize a Palestinian state.

"And if they don't have Israel take accountability than there will not be a Palestinian state," Bargouthi said.

Rabbi Hendel Weingarten of Chabad House of Greater Lansing MSU offers a different perspective, emphasizing Israel's position in the conflict.

"Israel didn't start this conflict. Israel was attacked on a holiday," Weingarten said.

Despite the complexities, Weingarten remains hopeful that peace can emerge from the deal.

"We want an end but we want an end that's going to bring security to the Jewish people," Weingarten said.

Aly expressed disappointment that humanitarian aid wasn't prioritized in the plan's initial steps.

"If the ceasefire does track the first steps should be just providing food and water for the people especially the children," Aly said.

The plan also calls for experts across the Middle East to help rebuild Gaza, offering a promise of progress that is being met with doubt on campus.

Rabbi Amy Bigman of Congregation Shaarey Zedek shared a statement with Fox 47 News that can be read below.

I am grateful that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to phase one of the proposed peace deal. I pray that both sides will honor this agreement and that we will soon see the return of the hostages to their families. I continue to pray for peace for all peoples in the region. Rabbi Amy Bigman, Congregation Shaarey Zedek

