MSU football fans welcome new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and new Zeke the Wonderdog at Spring Showcase

Michigan State University football fans returned to Spartan Stadium Saturday for the Spring Showcase, catching their first look at new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his first MSU team.

Fans gathered at Spartan Stadium for the MSU football Spring Showcase

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald made his Spartan Stadium debut with the team

Zeke the Wonderdog V, Cindy Lou, made her Spartan Stadium debut as the first female Zeke

WATCH: MSU football fans welcome new head coach and Zeke the Wonderdog V at Spring Showcase

MSU football fans welcome new head coach and Zeke the Wonderdog V at Spring Showcase

The showcase marked the team’s final practice of the season open to the public. Dedicated fans, ranging from longtime supporters to freshmen, came out to support the new era of Spartan football.

"He just fits our culture. He’s a great carry over from Dantonio. He cares about his players. He cares about doing it right," Rich Ausbreng said.

Ausbreng has been an MSU football fan for about 45 years. He believes the new leadership is exactly what is needed to turn the tide for the program.

"Izzo and Pat Fitzgerald, that pairing, they’re so much one and the same. And I’m hoping that this reignites football here in East Lansing," Ausbreng said.

Fitzgerald wasn’t the only one making a Spartan Stadium debut Saturday. MSU’s Zeke the Wonderdog V, Cindy Lou, made her frisbee-catching debut following the death of the previous dog, Buckshot. Cindy Lou is the first female dog in the role.

"I am excited about Zeke, she’s cute," Angelina Apel said.

Apel is an MSU freshman who is new to Spartan football.

"There’s a lot of hope I have because this previous year we weren’t the best so I feel like it could only get better at this point," Apel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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