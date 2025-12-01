After MSU announced it's moving on from head football coach Jonathan Smith, I went out to talk with fans in East Lansing to see how they're responding to the decision.

MSU is parting ways with head football coach Jonathan Smith after two seasons and nine total wins

Students have mixed reactions, some relieved while others say Smith deserved more time

Reports indicate former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald could be next hire

WATCH: MSU students react to Jonathan Smith departure, Pat Fitzgerald reports

MSU fans react to Jonathan Smith departure with mixed feelings

MSU's Director of Athletics J Batt announced Sunday that Jonathan Smith will not return as the Spartans head football coach next season.

Football fans I spoke with in East Lansing have mixed reactions to the news.

"Honestly not surprised. A little bit relieved. Only having one conference win this year was really tough, and he wasn't really meeting expectations," MSU senior Blake O'Mara said.

"Honestly… kind of unpopular. I thought they should've given him a little bit more of a chance. It was only his second year," MSU sophomore Victor Van Vranken said.

Within hours of Sunday's announcement, reports from Yahoo Sports, the Detroit Free Press, and the Lansing State Journal indicated that Michigan State is set to hire former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald as the next leader of the program.

The headline caught O'Mara's attention.

"Give someone else the opportunity and resources that Jonathan Smith had… maybe that will change pace a bit. But I don't really know a ton about the guy to speak on it much… but I don't know, I'm optimistic," O'Mara said.

Over two seasons with the Spartans, Smith delivered nine total wins and failed to qualify for a bowl game.

A statement issued Sunday from Director of Athletics J Batt said in part, "The 2025 football season has not lived up to our shared standards for Michigan State Football. While that does not fall solely on Jonathan Smith, it's become necessary to make a coaching change in order to chart a new direction for the program."

Amidst an unknown future for the Spartans, fans remain hopeful.

"I just want somebody that can create a good culture around our school and bring back the good spartan way," Van Vranken said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

