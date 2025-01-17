MSU expert says ceasefire a 'big accomplishment' but Palestinian student remains skeptical

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hamas and Israel after 15-months of bombings in Gaza

The deal is set to go into effect on Sunday and last for six weeks

Video shows and MSU professor explaining the benefits of the deal and one Palestinian student expressing skepticism

Nasim Barghouti has been living in mid-Michigan for over 10 years after moving from Gaza as a child.

Barghouti still has dozens of family members living and surviving the violence and destruction in the region.

A ceasefire deal reached Thursday night isn't fueling hope for Barghouti.

"It's not like an instant stop on the killing of the people of Gaza it's just a small pause," Barghouti said.

The six-week ceasefire deal would be in three phases: the first phase would see troops withdraw from Gaza, allow the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and allow critical humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Hamas militants attacked hundreds of Israelis at a concert and nearby villages on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 Israelis were kiled and another 250 were taken hostage.

Since the attack, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in bombings by Israel according to regional health officials.

"I don't have faith that Israel is going to fulfill its portion of the deal," Barghouti said.

Yael Aronoff is a professor of political science and international relations at Michigan State University and has researched the Israeli-Palestinian conflict the past 17 years.

"[The ceasefire deal] is a big accomplishment. It's just a little sad that this could've happened several months ago," Aronoff said.

Aronoff says Israel's main incentive is to get the hostages back and to wind the war down.

"Palestinians have suffered tremendously in Gaza," Aronoff said.

Barghouti, a junior studying in the medical field, says the carnage has left him numb to any peace talks. Barghouti believes the temporary agreement will unravel.

"The injustice does not just allow you to continue to feel normal," Barghouti said. "Will [the deal] lead to peace? No. I don't think so."

But Aronoff is confident that the deal could become the bedrock to a long-term solution. A two-state solution where Israel and Palestine co-exist.

"That would also be in the U.S. interest as Iran in the region is the regional power that opposes a two-state solution and has supported Hezbollah and Hamas," Aronoff said.

