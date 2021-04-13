MSU Art Museum partnering with MSU Science Festival to encourage more sustainable future

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University is partnering with the 9th annual MSU Science Festival on three virtual events that explore the intersection of science and art.

The events explore the importance of protecting biodiversity and encourage more sustainable futures.

“Artists and scientists are part of the same larger project: an effort to better understand the world in which we live and describe the many visible and invisible forces that shape our existence,” said MSU Broad Associate Curator Steven L. Bridges. “MSU Science Festival thus offers a fantastic opportunity to explore the intersections of these efforts across disciplines, with a focus on how the socially-conscious powers of creativity and imagination can guide us to a just and more equitable future for all life on planet Earth.”

The 2021 MSU Science Festival’s virtual line-up includes over 200 presentations on topics of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Every event is free and open to the public.

“Our methods and processes may differ, but I believe both artists and scientists are moved by a curiosity and desire to explore and examine the world around us,” said Science Festival Associate Coordinator Katherine Hagman. “Exploring the spaces where artistic and scientific inquiry collide empowers us to think critically and creatively as we tackle societal challenges.”

The museum will host the following MSU Science Festival events:

MSU Science Fest: Seeds of Resistance: Wednesday, Apr. 21, 7–8:30pm Join us on zoom for an interdisciplinary panel exploring the subterranean power of seeds in our lives, featuring artists from the exhibition Seeds of Resistance —Beatriz Cortez (artist and Professor of Central American and Transborder Studies, California State University, Northridge), Dornith Doherty (artist and University Distinguished Research Professor, University of North Texas), and Claire Pentecost (artist and Professor of Photography, School of the Art Institute of Chicago)—as well as Curator Peter Carrington (W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, MSU), Assistant Professor Krista Issacs (Department of Plant, Soil, and Microbial Sciences, MSU), , Assistant Professor David Lowry (Department of Plant Biology, MSU), and Assistant Professor Ashley Shade (Microbiology and Molecular Genetics; Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences).

Studio (in)Conversation: Dornith Doherty: Thursday, Apr. 22, 8–9pm Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the tools, methods, and spaces that Seeds of Resistance artist Dornith Doherty uses to make her stunning photographs of places that support ecological sustainability worldwide. Studio Educator Britta Urness from the MSU Broad Art Museum will visit the studio of this photographer on Instagram Live.

Night at the Museum: Saturday, Apr. 24, 7–8pm Experience an evening of family-friendly learning about seeds on zoom! Together, we’ll hear the seed stories of a few artists who make artwork about biodiversity. Then we'll get our hands dirty as we think more about the nature found outside your door and share ideas for making art at home using natural materials.



The Virtual MSU Science Festival runs from April 1 through 30, 2021. Learn more about other MSU Science Festival events at sciencefestival.msu.edu.

Seeds of Resistance is on view at the MSU Broad Art Museum through July 18, 2021. Reserve your free timed-entry tickets at broadmuseum.msu.edu.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook